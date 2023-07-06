Chicago White Sox place reliever Joe Kelly on 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Wimbledon first round finishes on day four; Murray-Tsitsipas halted
Monster Jam 2023 - Racing Finals.jpg
Track prep was critical for the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals as Monter Nature pitched a fit
NASCAR: Grant Park 220
Ryan: NASCAR deserves a second lap in Chicago but with some minor tune-ups

Top Clips

oly_atw100_nationals_shacarriheat_230706_1920x1080_2242326595734.jpg
Richardson wins 100m heat at USATF Nationals
nbc_golf_koquad_230705.jpg
Ko quadruple-bogeys par-3 fifth in USWO Round 1
nbc_nas_nas75martinsville_230706.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Wimbledon first round finishes on day four; Murray-Tsitsipas halted
Monster Jam 2023 - Racing Finals.jpg
Track prep was critical for the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals as Monter Nature pitched a fit
NASCAR: Grant Park 220
Ryan: NASCAR deserves a second lap in Chicago but with some minor tune-ups

Top Clips

oly_atw100_nationals_shacarriheat_230706_1920x1080_2242326595734.jpg
Richardson wins 100m heat at USATF Nationals
nbc_golf_koquad_230705.jpg
Ko quadruple-bogeys par-3 fifth in USWO Round 1
nbc_nas_nas75martinsville_230706.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Chicago White Sox place reliever Joe Kelly on 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation

  
Published July 6, 2023 05:04 PM
MLB: JUL 01 White Sox at Athletics

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 01: Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to the plate during a regular season game between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics on July 1, 2023, at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with right elbow inflammation.

The White Sox also recalled right-hander Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte. Jimmy Lambert, another right-hander, was added to the roster as the 27th player for the team’s doubleheader against Toronto.

Kelly surrendered Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays’ 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Wednesday night’s matchup was postponed by rain.

Manager Pedro Grifol said Kelly’s elbow issue surfaced after his outing in the series opener.

“The only thing I can say is he’s going to rest up, regroup,” Grifol said. “The last time he did this, he went four weeks without giving up a run. So I’m hoping that’s the case again. But there’s nothing really that’s alarming or concerning, he’s just going to take a break.”

The 35-year-old Kelly missed a couple weeks in April with a right groin strain. He also was on the paternity list for a couple days at the beginning of May.

A healthy Kelly could be a potential trade chip for Chicago if it continues to struggle. The veteran reliever had a string of 10 consecutive scoreless appearances from April 30 to May 23.

Kelly is 1-4 with a 4.82 ERA in 29 appearances on the year. He has a 3.55 ERA in 40 career postseason appearances.