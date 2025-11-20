 Skip navigation
Kazuma Okamoto
Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto, pitcher Kona Takahashi posted and can sign with MLB teams
Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame continues quest for CFP berth against struggling Syracuse
ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Olympic sports weekend preview: Amber Glenn, Mikaela Shiffrin in action

Kazuma Okamoto
Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto, pitcher Kona Takahashi posted and can sign with MLB teams
Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame continues quest for CFP berth against struggling Syracuse
ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Olympic sports weekend preview: Amber Glenn, Mikaela Shiffrin in action

Connor Wong and Boston Red Sox agree to 1-year deal for $1,375,000

  
Published November 20, 2025 01:27 PM
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: 'It's not true'
November 18, 2025 10:50 AM
Paul Skenes joins Dan Patrick to discuss the rumors of him being interested in playing for the Yankees, the feelings of winning the National League Cy Young Award and more.

Catcher Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year deal for $1,375,000, a day ahead of the deadline for teams to offer 2026 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Wong can earn an additional $75,000 in performance bonuses.

A 29-year-old who has made occasional appearances at first, second, third and the outfield, Wong hit .190 with eight doubles and seven RBIs in 63 games last season that included 52 starts at catcher.

Obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wong has a .245 career average with 23 homers and 103 RBIs in 348 games over five major league seasons. He was on track to be eligible for salary arbitration for the first time if tendered a contract.