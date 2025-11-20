Connor Wong and Boston Red Sox agree to 1-year deal for $1,375,000

Catcher Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year deal for $1,375,000, a day ahead of the deadline for teams to offer 2026 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Wong can earn an additional $75,000 in performance bonuses.

A 29-year-old who has made occasional appearances at first, second, third and the outfield, Wong hit .190 with eight doubles and seven RBIs in 63 games last season that included 52 starts at catcher.

Obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wong has a .245 career average with 23 homers and 103 RBIs in 348 games over five major league seasons. He was on track to be eligible for salary arbitration for the first time if tendered a contract.