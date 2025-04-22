 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
Rockies at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 22
Jeff Skinner
Edmonton’s Jeff Skinner finally makes his Stanley Cup playoff debut after 15 NHL seasons
Craig Yoho
Brewers call up Craig Yoho and he makes his major league debut

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
Rockies at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 22
Jeff Skinner
Edmonton’s Jeff Skinner finally makes his Stanley Cup playoff debut after 15 NHL seasons
Craig Yoho
Brewers call up Craig Yoho and he makes his major league debut

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Cubs acquire Drew Pomeranz in a trade with the Mariners

  
Published April 22, 2025 11:24 AM

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs acquired Drew Pomeranz from the Seattle Mariners, putting another relief option in their minor league system.

Chicago traded cash to Seattle for the 36-year-old Pomeranz, who hasn’t appeared in a big league game since 2021. The team said the veteran left-hander would report to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs are on top of the NL Central with a 14-10 record, but their bullpen is off to a shaky start. They have a 5.19 bullpen ERA going into a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pomeranz signed a minor league contract with Seattle on March 27. He went 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA and two saves in nine appearances with Triple-A Tacoma.

Pomeranz has a connection to Cubs manager Craig Counsell. He had a 2.39 ERA in 25 appearances with Milwaukee in 2019 while Counsell was in the dugout with the Brewers.

Pomeranz was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 5 pick in the 2010 amateur draft out of the University of Mississippi. He broke into the majors with Colorado in 2011.

He is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA in 289 games (140 starts) over 11 years in the majors, also playing for the Athletics, San Diego, Boston and San Francisco.