Cubs place Kyle Tucker on injured list because of strained left calf

  
Published September 9, 2025 08:15 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left calf, a move retroactive to Saturday.

Tucker has not played since Sept. 2. He is eligible to be activated on Sept. 16.

“It was just a little worse today than it was yesterday,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said before Tuesday night’s game against Atlanta. “Yesterday was a really good day, just didn’t have any progress today. He wasn’t comfortable playing, so we said, ‘We have to give this a little more time.’”

Tucker is hitting .270 with a team-best .854 OPS. He has 22 home runs in his first year with the Cubs after seven seasons with Houston.

“I don’t think anything has gotten worse,” Counsell said. “We just have to get to a point where he’s not symptomatic and then not feeling it doing baseball activities.”

Catcher Moisés Ballesteros was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

