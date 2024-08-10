Cubs vs. White Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 10

It’s Saturday, August 10, and the Chicago Cubs (58-60) face their crosstown rival, the Chicago White Sox (28-90).

Ian Happ went yard to lead off the game and three other Cubs hit home runs and rolled to a 7-6 win spoiling Grady Sizemore’s debut as Sox manager. It was the Cubs 3rd straight win and pulled them to within two games of .500. The loss for the White Sox was their 90th of the season.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs vs. White Sox live today

● Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

● Time: 7:15PM EST

● Site: Guaranteed Rate Field

● City: Chicago, IL

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Cubs vs. White Sox

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Cubs -250, White Sox +200

● Spread : Cubs -2.5 (+105), White Sox +2.5 (-125)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Cubs vs. White Sox

● The Cubs are 7-3 in their last 10. Chicago is now 26-33 away from Wrigley Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +8.

● The White Sox are 1-9 in their last 10. Chicago is 17-41 Guaranteed Rate Field. Their overall run differential is a dismal -249.

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs vs. White Sox

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 10): Justin Steele vs. Chris Flexen

○ Cubs: Steele (3-5, 3.33 ERA) has allowed 40 earned runs and 89 hits while striking out 104 over 108 innings

○ White Sox: Flexen (2-11, 5.53 ERA) has allowed 70 earned runs and 124 hits while striking out 83 over 114 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs vs. White Sox on August 10, 2024

● Dansby Swanson is hitting .615 (7-13) in his career against Chris Flexen

● Nick Senzel is hitting .500 (5-10) vs. Justin Steele

● Despite winning just 1 of their last 20 games, the White Sox are 7-13 on the Run Line in their last 20 games

● The Cubs have won three straight. They are 5-2 on the Run Line and to the OVER in those 7 games

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Cubs vs. White Sox game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cubs vs. White Sox game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

