D-backs sign LHP Jalen Beeks to one-year deal, add RHP Shelby Miller to big league roster

  
Published March 27, 2025 03:26 PM

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed left-hander Jalen Beeks to a one-year, $1.25 million deal and selected the contract of veteran righty Shelby Miller on Wednesday as they worked to solidify their bullpen before opening day.

The 31-year-old Beeks split time with the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates last season, throwing in 71 games with a 4.50 ERA. He was released by Houston from a minor league contract this week after appearing in three spring training games.

The 34-year-old Miller came to camp as a non-roster invitee and made the opening day roster after a solid exhibition season that included 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Miller will be get a $1 million salary while in the major leagues this season and $200,000 while in the minors. He could earn performances bonuses of $50,000 each for 10 and 15 appearances, $100,000 apiece for 20, 30, 35, 40 and 45 and $150,000 for 50.

This is Miller’s second stint with the Diamondbacks. He had a disappointing three-year stretch with the club from 2016-18 after being acquired in a trade that sent Ender Inciarte and former No. 1 overall pick Dansby Swanson to Atlanta.

Arizona placed lefty Jordan Montgomery on the 60-day injured list because of an elbow injury that’s expected to require Tommy John surgery. Catcher René Pinto was designated for assignment.