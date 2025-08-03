Diamondbacks beat Athletics 7-2 to end six-game losing streak

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DiJonai Carrington
WNBA-leading Lynx acquire DiJonai Carrington from Wings for 2 players and a draft pick
Loretta Lynns 2025 Women Day 5 Lachlan Turner.jpg
Lachlan Turner sweeps Women’s division for first Loretta Lynn’s title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DiJonai Carrington
WNBA-leading Lynx acquire DiJonai Carrington from Wings for 2 players and a draft pick
Loretta Lynns 2025 Women Day 5 Lachlan Turner.jpg
Lachlan Turner sweeps Women’s division for first Loretta Lynn’s title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Diamondbacks beat Athletics 7-2 to end six-game losing streak

  
Published August 3, 2025 10:52 AM
Correa gets 'vibes upgrade' after trade to Astros
August 1, 2025 01:35 PM
Eric Samulski reacts to "one of the biggest surprises" of the trade deadline, analyzing the Astros acquiring Carlos Correa from the Twins, a trade that gives Houston an upgrade at third base with Isaac Paredes injured.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning, Ketel Marte, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll hit home runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Athletics 7-2 on Saturday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Zac Gallen (8-12) allowed two runs on nine hits in six innings. Andrew Saalfrank, Kendall Graveman and Kevin Ginkel each pitched a scoreless inning to close it out.

Marte hit his 21st home run of the season - a solo shot off J.T. Ginn (2-3) in the first - to give the Diamondbacks the early lead.

Nick Kurtz had a one-out single in the third off Gallen and Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom had back-to-back two-out doubles to give the Athletics a 2-1 lead.

Thomas and Blaze Alexander had singles leading off the fifth to put runners on the corners. Carroll walked to load the bases for Marte, who tied it 2-2 with a groundout.

Geraldo Perdomo walked to reload the bases and Gurriel drilled a two-run single for a 4-2 lead.

Thomas hit a solo homer off Justin Sterner in the sixth and Adrian Del Castillo had a sacrifice fly in the seventh for a 6-2 advantage. Carroll capped the scoring in the ninth with his 22nd homer.

Ginn allowed four runs on four hits and five walks in four innings. With the loss, the A’s three-game win streak ended.

Arizona won for the second time in 11 games.

Gurriel had seven grand slams and a .394 career average with the bases loaded before delivering the go-ahead single.

Gallen had lost his three previous starts and allowed 16 runs in 17 innings before righting the ship against the A’s.

The Athletics haven’t named a starter for Sunday’s rubber game opposite Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7, 5.63 ERA).