Diamondbacks beat Athletics 7-2 to end six-game losing streak

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning, Ketel Marte, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll hit home runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Athletics 7-2 on Saturday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Zac Gallen (8-12) allowed two runs on nine hits in six innings. Andrew Saalfrank, Kendall Graveman and Kevin Ginkel each pitched a scoreless inning to close it out.

Marte hit his 21st home run of the season - a solo shot off J.T. Ginn (2-3) in the first - to give the Diamondbacks the early lead.

Nick Kurtz had a one-out single in the third off Gallen and Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom had back-to-back two-out doubles to give the Athletics a 2-1 lead.

Thomas and Blaze Alexander had singles leading off the fifth to put runners on the corners. Carroll walked to load the bases for Marte, who tied it 2-2 with a groundout.

Geraldo Perdomo walked to reload the bases and Gurriel drilled a two-run single for a 4-2 lead.

Thomas hit a solo homer off Justin Sterner in the sixth and Adrian Del Castillo had a sacrifice fly in the seventh for a 6-2 advantage. Carroll capped the scoring in the ninth with his 22nd homer.

Ginn allowed four runs on four hits and five walks in four innings. With the loss, the A’s three-game win streak ended.

Arizona won for the second time in 11 games.

Gurriel had seven grand slams and a .394 career average with the bases loaded before delivering the go-ahead single.

Gallen had lost his three previous starts and allowed 16 runs in 17 innings before righting the ship against the A’s.

The Athletics haven’t named a starter for Sunday’s rubber game opposite Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7, 5.63 ERA).