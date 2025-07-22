 Skip navigation
World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Shanghai Stop - Day 3
Leon Marchand narrows his World Swimming Championships focus with world record in sight
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Report: Big Ten suggests to NCAA that Michigan has been punished enough for sign-stealing
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies claim another wild, walk-off win on catcher’s interference with bases loaded in 10th

shimoda_washougal.jpg
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
KLV4HxMQ_copy.jpg
How can Sexton ride momentum after Washougal?

World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Shanghai Stop - Day 3
Leon Marchand narrows his World Swimming Championships focus with world record in sight
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Report: Big Ten suggests to NCAA that Michigan has been punished enough for sign-stealing
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies claim another wild, walk-off win on catcher’s interference with bases loaded in 10th

shimoda_washougal.jpg
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
KLV4HxMQ_copy.jpg
How can Sexton ride momentum after Washougal?

Dodgers' reliever Tanner Scott exits game with arm pain, MRI scheduled

  
Published July 22, 2025 06:22 AM
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott left the game in the ninth inning Monday night after feeling pain in his left pitching arm.

It occurred when Scott was pitching to Minnesota’s Ryan Jeffers with one out.

“He said it felt like a sting,” manager Dave Roberts said, adding that an X-ray and manual testing didn’t reveal any issues. Scott will have an MRI on Tuesday.

However, Roberts said it’s likely Scott will need to go on the injured list.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s more of a scare and then we can kind of put him on ice for a little bit and get him back,” he said.

Scott is 1-2 with a 4.14 ERA and a team-leading 19 saves this season. He gave up a run and walked two on 22 pitches in two-thirds of an inning before leaving the game.