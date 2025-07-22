Dodgers’ reliever Tanner Scott exits game with arm pain, MRI scheduled

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott left the game in the ninth inning Monday night after feeling pain in his left pitching arm.

It occurred when Scott was pitching to Minnesota’s Ryan Jeffers with one out.

“He said it felt like a sting,” manager Dave Roberts said, adding that an X-ray and manual testing didn’t reveal any issues. Scott will have an MRI on Tuesday.

However, Roberts said it’s likely Scott will need to go on the injured list.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s more of a scare and then we can kind of put him on ice for a little bit and get him back,” he said.

Scott is 1-2 with a 4.14 ERA and a team-leading 19 saves this season. He gave up a run and walked two on 22 pitches in two-thirds of an inning before leaving the game.