Dodgers’ right-hander Gonsolin will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday

  
Published August 28, 2023 09:34 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers Tony Gonsolin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 18: Tony Gonsolin #26 of the Los Angeles Dodgers comes in from the pitching mound after the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on August 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Friday, the latest in a season-long run of injuries to Los Angeles’ rotation.

Gonsolin will have his right torn ulnar collateral ligament repaired on Friday by head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, the Dodgers said before Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 29-year-old right-hander was 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 20 starts this season. He was placed on the injured list on Aug. 19 after allowing a career-high 10 earned runs and five home runs in 3 1/3 innings against Miami the night before.

Manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin has been dealing with an elbow issue for most of the season.

“It is something he was dealing with, but there was a point where he felt he could get hitters out until he couldn’t,” Roberts said. “He was asymptomatic. To be honest, he could pitch right now but it isn’t productive.”

Gonsolin had a $3.25 million salary this year and triggered escalators that boosted his 2024 pay to $5.4 million. He earned $500,000 for his 14th start and $500,000 for each additional two.

“I think that was motivation to pitch, and I can sympathize and understand from a player’s perspective. If we would have stopped this process a month ago he would be in the same position,” Roberts said. “We were running through some guys and he felt he wanted to keep pitching and help his team.”

Los Angeles led the NL West by 12 games and is on track to avoid playing in the wild card round despite each member of their season-opening rotation having a stint on the IL.

Going into Monday’s game, Dodgers’ starters had thrown the third-fewest innings in the National League. Their starters’ 4.48 ERA is ninth among the 15 NL teams.

Gonsolin will miss his second straight postseason. A right forearm strain sidelined him for the final five weeks last year.

Gonsolin is the third Dodgers starter since the start of last season needing Tommy John surgery. Right-hander Dustin May had his right flexor tendon repaired on July 18.

Walker Buehler has not pitched this year after reconstructive elbow surgery last August. The right-hander had hoped to return late in the season, but has yet to throw more than an inning in the Arizona Complex League.