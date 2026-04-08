Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8

The Dodgers (9-2) take the field at Rogers Centre this afternoon looking for the three-game sweep of the Blue Jays (4-7). Winners of six straight, LA sends Shohei Ohtani to the mound on getaway day. Still without a win in April, Toronto sends Dylan Cease to the bump.

While the Dodgers offense has carried them for the past week, last night it was their pitching that propelled them to a 4-1 win. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was elite allowing just one run on five hits while striking out six in six innings to earn his second win of the season. Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save. Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Will Smith, and Alex Freeland each drove in a run for the Dodgers. Andres Gimenez picked up a couple hits for the Jays in the loss.

With the win, the Dodgers’ lead in the American League West is now four games while the Blue Jays’ loss kept them from gaining ground on the Yankees in the American League East. They remain 4.5 games behind them.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and the finale of this three-game series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time: 3:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, Ontario

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Sportsnet, Sportsnet Los Angeles

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-175), Blue Jays (+144)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-108) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-112)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for April 8:



Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

Season Totals: 6.0 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 6K, 3 BB

Shohei Ohtani Season Totals: 6.0 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 6K, 3 BB Blue Jays: Dylan Cease

Season Totals: 9.2 IP, 1-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 18K, 5 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Shohei Ohtani has hit safely in 5 straight games (9-24) and 7 of last 8 (11-34)

has hit safely in 5 straight games (9-24) and 7 of last 8 (11-34) Kyle Tucker has driven in at least 1 run in 5 straight games

has driven in at least 1 run in 5 straight games Will Smith is just 5-23 over his last 7 games and 6-30 over his last 9

is just 5-23 over his last 7 games and 6-30 over his last 9 George Springer is 3-22 in April (6 games)

is 3-22 in April (6 games) Vlad Guerrero Jr. is also 3-22 in April (6 games)

is also 3-22 in April (6 games) Ernie Clement has hit safely in 3 straight games (4-11)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

The Dodgers are 7-4 on the Run Line this season

The Blue Jays are an MLB-worst 2-9 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 6 times in the Dodgers’ 11 games this season (6-5)

The OVER has cashed 5 times in Toronto’s first 11 games (5-6)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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Expert picks & predictions: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.0.

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