Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14

It’s Wednesday, August 14, and the LA Dodgers (71-49) are in Milwaukee for the final game of their series against the Brewers (67-52).

Every Dodger in the starting lineup got a hit last night with the highlight being Shohei Ohtani’s 37th bomb of the season. Final score: Dodgers 7 Brewers 2.

With the win LA maintained its 3½ game lead over Arizona and San Diego. Even though they have lost three straight, Milwaukee still leads the NL Central by 7½ games over St. Louis.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: American Family Field

● City: Milwaukee, WI

● TV/Streaming: SNLA, BSWI, MLBN

Game odds for Dodgers vs. Brewers

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Money Line : Dodgers -135, Brewers +110

● Spread : Dodgers -1.5 (+125), Brewers +1.5 (-155)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Dodgers vs. Brewers

● The Dodgers have won 5 straight. They are 8-2 in their last 10. The Dodgers are 33-27 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +105.

● The Brewers have lost 3 in a row. They are 5-5 in their last 10. They are now 33-24 at home. Milwaukee has an overall run differential for the season of +98.

● Who’s Hot? William Contreras hit his 15th home run of the season last night. He has now hit safely in 9 of 11 games this month. He is 14-43 (.325) in the month of August.

● Who’s Not! Despite leaving the yard for the 2nd straight game, Shohei Ohtani is just 4-30 (.133) over his last 7 games.

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles vs. Milwaukee

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 14): Walker Buehler vs. Frankie Montas

○ Los Angeles: Buehler (1-4, 5.84 ERA) has allowed 24 earned runs and 46 hits while striking out 31 over 37 innings

○ Milwaukee: Montas (5-8, 5.10 ERA) has allowed 58 earned runs and 104 hits while striking out 90 over 102.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers vs. Brewers on August 14, 2024

● Shohei Ohtani is 11-27 (.407) with 5 HRs and 12 RBIs in his career against Frankie Montas

● Mookie Betts is 5-11 (.455) in his career against Frankie Montas

● The Dodgers are 6-4 on the Run Line in their last 10

● The Brewers are 4-6 on the Run Line in their last 10

● In terms of the Total, LA is 6-4 to the OVER while Milwaukee is 5-4-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games respectively

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Dodgers vs. Brewers game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Dodgers vs. Brewers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking Milwaukee on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is also leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

