Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Francisco Lindor went yard in the 1st at bat of the game and set the tone for New York in Game 2 as the Mets evened their series with LA knocking off the Dodgers and specifically their bullpen 7-3. After the Lindor smash in the 1st inning off Ryan Brasier, Mark Vientos smacked a grand slam in the 2nd off Landon Knack to account for a majority of the runs. Sean Manaea started for New York and was solid allowing 2 hits and 3 runs (2 earned) over 5 innings. Max Muncy went deep for one of the Dodgers few highlight Monday afternoon in Southern California.

The scene shifts to the East Coast for Game 3 Wednesday. Luis Severino gets the ball for the Mets and Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets @ Dodgers – NLCS Game 3

● Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

● Time: 8:08 PM ET

● Site: Citi Field

● City: Flushing, NY

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Mets @ Dodgers – NLCS Game 3

The latest odds as of Tuesday Night:

● Moneyline: New York Mets (-115), Los Angeles Dodgers (-105)

● Spread: Mets +1.5 (-205), Dodgers -1.5 (+170)

● Total: 8

Probable starting pitchers for Mets @ Dodgers – NLCS Game 3

● Sunday’s pitching matchup (October 16): Walker Buehler vs. Luis Severino

○ Mets: Severino – has been less than sharp in his 2 starts this postseason. In his last start against Philadelphia, Severino gave up 6 hits and 3 earned runs in 6 innings.

○ Dodgers: Buehler – was shelled in his lone start in the Division Series against San Diego giving up 7 hits and 6 earned runs over 5 innings.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets @ Dodgers – NLCS Game 3

Francisco Lindor’s HR in the 1 st snapped the Dodgers’ streak of 33 scoreless innings.

snapped the Dodgers’ streak of 33 scoreless innings. Mark Vientos has at least 1 hit in 9 of the Mets’ 11 playoff games.

Mark Vientos slash line for the playoffs is .378 / .410 / .676.

Shohei Ohtani is 2-7 (.286) through the series’ first two games.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

Mets: New York now owns an overall record of 58-42 in their postseason history. They won the World Series in 1969 and 1986. They lost the Series in 2000 (Yankees) and in 2015 (Royals).

New York now owns an overall record of 58-42 in their postseason history. They won the World Series in 1969 and 1986. They lost the Series in 2000 (Yankees) and in 2015 (Royals). Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff record of 11,552-10,212. They have won 7 World Series crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 3 of the NLCS between New York and Los Angeles

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 3 between the Mets and Dodgers:



Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Run Line

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Run Line Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 Runs

