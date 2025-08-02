 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper ejected following outburst over called third strike
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Kenny Bednarek win U.S. 100m titles in personal best times
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Mitchell scores 23, Boston and Howard have double-doubles as Fever beat Wings 88-78

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper ejected following outburst over called third strike
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Kenny Bednarek win U.S. 100m titles in personal best times
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Mitchell scores 23, Boston and Howard have double-doubles as Fever beat Wings 88-78

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Edwards, Ramírez help Marlins come from behind to beat Yankees 13-12

  
Published August 1, 2025 11:45 PM
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
August 1, 2025 01:35 PM
Eric Samulski explains why Jack Perkins and Jordan Lawlar are two of the biggest winners from the MLB's trade deadline and discusses their respective outlooks for the rest of the season.

MIAMI (AP) Xavier Edwards hit a tying two-run single in the ninth, then raced home with the winning run on Agustín Ramírez’s chopper in front of the plate as the Marlins rallied to beat the New York Yankees 13-12 in front of an electric Miami crowd on Friday night.

Edwards’ hit came off new Yankees reliever Camilo Doval (4-3) and he beat the attempted tag at home on Ramírez’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham hit three-run homers that helped the Yankees build a 9-4 lead before the Marlins stunned New York with a six-run seventh.

Kyle Stowers hit a grand slam off newly acquired Yankees reliever Jake Bird, and Javier Sanoja hit a solo shot off David Bednar, another new acquisition. Ramírez singled twice, including a leadoff base hit and a go-ahead single that put the Marlins up 10-9.

Anthony Volpe then tied it at 10 with a leadoff home run in the eighth, and Bednar pitched a scoreless inning before Ryan McMahon’s single against Anthony Bender (3-5) in the ninth. Volpe, who had four hits, gave the Yankees a two-run cushion with a run-scoring double.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón was lifted in the fifth after issuing his fifth walk. The left-hander shook his head as he left the mound, with his outing ending after striking out nine and allowing two walks and four runs.

Rodón held the Marlins without a hit before Eric Wagaman’s leadoff single in the fifth. Sanoja launched an opposite field two-run shot off Rodón, and pinch-hitter Liam Hicks drove in two with a single off Jonathan Loáisiga that made it 6-4.

Jasson Dominguez also had three hits. Camilo Doval earned his 16th save

Janson Junk went five innings and allowed six runs and six hits while striking out four.

The announced crowd at loanDepot park was a season-high 32,299.

After Edwards’ single off Doval, José Caballero’s error in right field allowed the Marlins to tie it.

Marlins pitchers had thrown 22 scoreless innings before Stanton’s homer.

Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (1-1, 4.91) goes against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (3-3, 3.07) on Saturday.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB