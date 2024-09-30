 Skip navigation
Florida State lists Uiagalelei and Glenn as co-starters

  
Published September 30, 2024 04:11 PM
DJ Uiagalelei Brock Glenn

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) and quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (14) and quarterback Brock Glenn (11) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron/Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Florida State appears to at least be considering a quarterback change.

The Seminoles (1-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) tweaked their depth chart to list DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn as co-starters heading into the game against No. 15 Clemson (3-1, 2-0).

Coach Mike Norvell downplayed the move and wouldn’t commit to either QB before the game. He said Uiagalelei’s status is “something we’re going to evaluate throughout the course of the week.”

Uiagalelei is dealing with a hand injury that Norvell said wouldn’t have allowed him to finish the 42-16 loss at SMU. But Norvell also said he made the decision to bench Uiagalelei following his interception that was returned 82 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Uiagalelei completed 12 of 30 passes for 222 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Glenn misfired on all four of his passes against the Mustangs, but one was a drop.

Uiagalelei is completing a career-low 53.8% of his passes for 1,065 yards, with four touchdowns and six interceptions. Norvell said the team’s offensive woes — FSU ranks 126th nationally in scoring — go beyond QB play.

“You’ve got to surround and you’ve got to help the quarterback position,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve done a good job of that consistently, and, at the end of the day, we all have to have ownership in that.”