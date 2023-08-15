 Skip navigation
Former 2-time All-Star Josh Harrison signs minor league deal with AL West-leading Texas Rangers

  
Published August 15, 2023 05:52 PM
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Jun 3, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Josh Harrison (2) singles against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) The AL West-leading Texas Rangers signed former two-time All-Star infielder Josh Harrison to a minor league contract on Tuesday, two weeks after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harrison hit .204 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games this season for the Phillies, who designated him for assignment and then released him when making moves to clear a spot on their roster for newly acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen.

The 36-year-old Harrison is a .270 career hitter with 73 homers and 388 RBIs over 1,208 games with six different teams during his 13-year big league career. He was an National League All-Star in 2004 with Pittsburgh, when he hit a career-best .315, and was an All-Star again in 2017, when he hit .272 with 16 homers for the Pirates.

Harrison began his big league career with the Pirates from 2011-18, and he has played for five teams over the past five seasons: Detroit, Washington, Oakland, the Chicago White Sox and the Pirates.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb