NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Notre Dame
No. 13 Notre Dame loses center Craig to knee injury as talks continue to extend Southern Cal series
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
South Carolina picked to repeat as SEC champions, Texas' Madison Booker is Preseason Player of Year
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Padres manager Mike Shildt announces retirement after just 2 seasons in charge

nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
WR Adams 'clear beneficiary' from Nacua's injury
nbc_wnba_englebertfuture_251013.jpg
Players, owners, fans 'lacking trust' in Englebert
nbc_wnba_aceschamps_251013.jpg
Aces' 'level of resiliency' to claim third title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Notre Dame
No. 13 Notre Dame loses center Craig to knee injury as talks continue to extend Southern Cal series
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
South Carolina picked to repeat as SEC champions, Texas’ Madison Booker is Preseason Player of Year
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Padres manager Mike Shildt announces retirement after just 2 seasons in charge

nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
nbc_wnba_englebertfuture_251013.jpg
Players, owners, fans ‘lacking trust’ in Englebert
nbc_wnba_aceschamps_251013.jpg
Aces’ ‘level of resiliency’ to claim third title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Former infielder and coach Sandy Alomar Sr. dies at 81

  
Published October 13, 2025 06:25 PM
MLB: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

Jul 31, 2011; Toronto, ON, Canada; Sandy Alomar Sr. the father of former Toronto Blue Jays player Roberto Alomar (not pictured) acknowledges the crowd during his son’s number 12 retirement ceremony before the game against the Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Sandy Alomar Sr., an All-Star infielder during his playing days in the 1960s and ‘70s who went on to coach in the majors and manage in his native Puerto Rico, has died. He was 81.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Guardians said Monday that the team was informed by Alomar’s family about his death. Sandy Alomar Jr., who along with Hall of Fame brother Roberto played for their father in winter ball and in the minors, is on the Guardians’ staff.

“Our thoughts are with the Alomar family today as the baseball community mourns his passing,” the Guardians said on social media.

Alomar broke into the big leagues in 1964 with the Milwaukee Braves, one of six teams he played for. He also spent time with the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, California Angels, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers before calling it a career in 1978.

Known more for his speed and fielding than his hitting, Alomar batted .245 with 13 home runs and 282 RBIs in 1,481 regular-season games.

He was named an All-Star in 1970. He stole 227 bases, including a career-high 39 in 1971, when he led the American League with 689 at-bats and 739 plate appearances, and took part in one playoff series with the Yankees in ’76.

Alomar went into coaching in San Diego’s system in the ‘80s and was the Padres third-base coach from 1986-90. He coached for the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and the Mets in the 2000s.