Former infielder Rich Dauer, who won titles with Orioles as player and Astros as coach, dies at 72

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Former infielder Rich Dauer, who won titles with Orioles as player and Astros as coach, dies at 72

  
Published February 3, 2025 04:45 PM
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Oct 14, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros first base coach Rich Dauer (48) watches play during game two of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series of the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Shea/Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Dauer, an infielder who played a decade in the major leagues and won a World Series as a player with Baltimore and as a coach with Houston, has died. He was 72.

The Orioles announced Dauer’s death Monday. They did not announce a cause of death.

“My long time teammate Richie Dauer passes. Was part of the Oriole way, where you didn’t have to be a star to help the O’s win,” Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer said on social media. “Richie had an infectious personality that kept us loose, yet focused. Another reason I was so blessed to be an Oriole for life. RIP.”

Shortly after the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Dauer — their first base coach — had emergency surgery on a blood clot in his brain. MLB.com reported in 2023 that he had recently had a significant stroke.

“Baseball has brought incredible people into my life. Loved him when he coached me and learned from him when he was on my staff in Houston,” former Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “RIP, my friend. And thank you for being you.”

Dauer played for the Orioles from 1976-85. He homered to open the scoring in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series against Pittsburgh, but the Pirates came back and won. Baltimore returned to the World Series in 1983 and defeated Philadelphia.

Dauer entered the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2012. Dauer was also part of the 2021 class for the College Baseball Hall of Fame. He helped Southern California win national titles in 1973 and 1974.