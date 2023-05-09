 Skip navigation
Gary Sánchez agrees to minor league contract with Mets

  
Published May 9, 2023 10:38 AM
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Sep 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez (24) in action against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI -- Catcher Gary Sánchez is getting another chance to restart his baseball career, agreeing to a minor league contract with the New York Mets following his release by the San Francisco Giants.

New York assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Sánchez would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.

Unsigned during the offseason, the 30-year-old Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants on April 1, a deal that called for a $4 million salary if he was added to the 40-man roster. Sánchez was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento and hit .164 (9 for 55) with no homers, eight RBIs, one double, 11 walks and 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats. He had a May 1 opt-out provision and was released the following day.

Sánchez made the All-Star Game twice during a seven-year stint with the Yankees. He hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.

He batted .186 in 2018 and just .147 in 49 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He improved in 2021 to .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs.

New York traded Sánchez to Minnesota in March 2022 with Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt. Sánchez hit .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 128 games for Minnesota last year while making 80 starts at catcher.