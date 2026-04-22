Giants jump on reigning World Series MVP Yamamoto early, beat Dodgers 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jung Hoo Lee and Rafael Devers each hit RBI singles in the first inning that held up to support starter Landen Roupp, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Shohei Ohtani went hitless with a pair of strikeouts over his initial three at-bats before a seventh-inning single that extended his career-best on-base streak to 53 games, tied for second place on the Dodgers’ franchise list with Shawn Green. On the 3-1 pitch from Erik Miller before his single, Ohtani challenged thinking it was a ball, but the called strike was upheld to make it full count.

Roupp (4-1) struck out seven, walked five and allowed one run on one hit over five innings against the big-spending Dodgers. He struck out the side swinging in order in the third, including Ohtani’s second K of the game — a sign to manager Dave Roberts how much he wanted to keep the on-base streak alive.

Ryan Walker, San Francisco’s sixth pitcher, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts for his second save after blowing his first opportunity Saturday at Washington. The Dodgers were held to three hits.

Casey Schmitt added a sacrifice fly in the three-run first as the Giants won for the fourth time in five games while outscoring opponents 23-15 after beginning the season 6-12.

It began pouring rain for a stretch in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the game went on as fans in the sellout crowd of 40,066 sought cover.

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2) gave up three earned runs on six hits over seven innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Los Angeles center fielder Alex Call was checked on by an athletic trainer in the bottom of the first after making a running catch on Schmitt’s sacrifice fly and collided straight into left fielder Teoscar Hernández. Lee followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0 after Devers’ single started the scoring.

Freddie Freeman rejoined the Dodgers from the paternity list after welcoming daughter London on Sunday and went 0 for 2 with two walks.

The Giants placed rookie Daniel Susac on the 10-day injured list with right elbow ulnar neuritis and is expected to miss up to three weeks.

Up next

RHP Ohtani (2-0, 0.50 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series Wednesday night for Los Angeles opposite Giants RHP Tyler Mahle (0-3, 7.23).

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