Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnacion to undergo surgery on his broken left hand

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnacion will undergo surgery on his broken left hand.

The team announced that Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles would perform the procedure and a timetable for Encarnacion’s return would be determined after surgery.

Encarnacion broke the bone in his left hand while attempting a diving catch. He batted .302 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in spring training after hitting .248 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 113 at-bats in 2024.

The Dominican Republic native made his major league debut with Miami in 2022. He signed with San Francisco as a free agent last May.