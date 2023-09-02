 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Yankees Jasson Dominguez
Prized prospect Domínguez becomes youngest Yankee to homer in 1st big league at-bat
MLB pitch clock
MLB won’t extend the pitch clock for the posteason
2023 US Open - Day 5
Coco Gauff rallies at U.S. Open, moves one round from possible showdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_portlandround2_230901.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskireport_230901.jpg
Rankings mean nothing to U.S. Walker Cup team
nbc_pl_update_230901.jpg
PL Update: West Ham survive scare v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Greene expected to miss a week as one of 3 Reds pitchers to go to COVID-19 list

  
Published September 1, 2023 10:19 PM
Cincinnati Reds Hunter Greene

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 26: Hunter Greene #21 of the Cincinnati Reds takes a breather in the dugout during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after he was among three pitchers placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team said Friday.

“Hunter will be on the COVID list for seven days,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He could pitch any time after that as long as he gets better each day. He could start on Friday. That would be the earliest.”

After the first game of the Friday doubleheader, won by the Cubs 6-2, the Reds announced they also put right-handed starter Ben Lively and reliever Fernando Cruz on the COVID-19 list.

Greene (3-6), a 24-year-old fireballer, had three starts after returning Aug. 20 from nearly two months on the injured list with a sore hip.

His first two starts after that were rocky - 13 earned runs in a total of 6 2/3 innings - but he rebounded in his last outing on Wednesday, allowing one run and three hits through 5 1/3 as the Reds beat the Giants 4-1.