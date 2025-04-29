 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rick Tocchet
Rick Tocchet won’t return as Canucks coach. He becomes a top candidate for vacancies around the NHL
San Jose Sharks
NHL draft lottery: San Jose Sharks have the best odds at getting the No. 1 pick
Rich Rodriguez
Rich Rodriguez and Scott Frost new to Big 12 in reunions with schools they won with in different leagues

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rick Tocchet
Rick Tocchet won’t return as Canucks coach. He becomes a top candidate for vacancies around the NHL
San Jose Sharks
NHL draft lottery: San Jose Sharks have the best odds at getting the No. 1 pick
Rich Rodriguez
Rich Rodriguez and Scott Frost new to Big 12 in reunions with schools they won with in different leagues

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Guardians place right-hander Paul Sewald on 15-day injured list with right shoulder strain

  
Published April 29, 2025 05:54 PM

CLEVELAND — Guardians reliever Paul Sewald was placed on the 15-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with a right shoulder stain.

The right-hander was removed during the fifth inning of Monday night’s game against the Twins with right shoulder inflammation. Sewald retired the two batters he faced, including a strikeout of Ty France, before coming out of the game.

Sewald is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in 14 appearances this season. The 34-year-old struggled with injuries last season with Arizona.

Joey Cantillo was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill Sewald’s roster spot. Cleveland also selected the contract of right-hander Vince Velasquez from Columbus and sent down right-hander Cody Bolton.

Shane Bieber was moved to the 60-day injured list as he continues to come back from last year’s Tommy John surgery to his right elbow.