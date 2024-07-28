Guardians vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 28

It’s Sunday, July 28, and the Cleveland Guardians (62-42) and Philadelphia Phillies (65-39) are all set to square off for a third time this weekend at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. The two division leaders - the Guardians reside atop the American League Central and the Phillies are in complete control of the National League East – have split the first two games of this series. Saturday, Tyler Phillips tossed a 4-hit shutout over the Guardians.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians vs. Phillies live today

● Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

● Time:1:35 PM EST

● Site: Citizens Bank Park

● City: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Great Lakes, NBCSP, MLBN

Game odds for Guardians vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Guardians +115, Phillies -135

● Spread : Guardians +1.5 (-175), Phillies -1.5 (+145)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Cleveland vs. Philadelphia

● The Guardians were shut out by the Phillies on Saturday to square the series at one game apiece. They are now 4-6 in their last 10. On the road this season, Cleveland is 29-27 with an overall run differential of +71.

● The Phillies are also 4-6 in their last 10 following their win last night. They have been dominant at home compiling a record of 38-17 at Citizens Bank. Their overall run differential is +115.

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians and Phillies

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 28): Joey Cantillo vs. Kolby Allard

○ Guardians: Cantillo (0-0, 0.00) is making his major league debut this afternoon

○ Phillies: Allard (0-1, 6.57 ERA) has allowed 9 earned runs and 16 hits while striking out 13 over 12.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians vs. Phillies on July 28, 2024

· The Guardians have gone under the total in 10 of their last 12 games

· The Phillies are 4-1 in the last 5 games vs. the Guardians

· Bryce Harper is just 3-21 (2 HRs and 1 2B) over his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Guardians vs. Phillies game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Guardians vs. Phillies game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the Phillies

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending the Phillies on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards the UNDER 9 Total Runs

