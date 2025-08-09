 Skip navigation
Harris and Waldrep lead Braves past Marlins 7-1 as female umpire makes history

  
Published August 9, 2025 05:06 PM

ATLANTA — Michael Harris II hit a 3-run homer, rookie Hurston Waldrep threw six strong innings, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-1 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader that featured some Major League Baseball history.

Jen Pawol became the first female umpire in a Major League game, working first base. She is scheduled to be at third base in the second game of the doubleheader and behind home plate in the series finale Sunday.

Waldrep (2-0), in just his second start this season, allowed four hits, one walk and one run. He struck out six. He has given up two runs in 11 2/3 innings in his two starts.

Harris was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. His three-run home run in the seventh inning was his 11th.

Drake Baldwin was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Ozzie Albies and Eli White had RBIs in the second inning that gave the Braves a 2-0 lead.

Rookie Ryan Gusto (7-5) gave up three runs in six innings in his Marlins debut. He was acquired from the Astros on July 31. Xavier Edwards knocked in the lone Marlins run with a single in the sixth inning.

Key moment

Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar robbed Agustín Ramírez of a home run in the fourth inning with a leaping catch, reaching over the wall in front of the Marlins’ bullpen. Waldrep put both hands on his head when he realized Profar had made the catch.

Key stat

The Marlins started six rookies in the batting order, plus a rookie starting pitcher in Gusto.

Up next

For the second game of the split doubleheader, Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (6-10, 6.44) will face Braves newcomer Erick Fedde (3-12, 5.32). The right-hander will be making his third start for Atlanta since being acquired from the Cardinals.