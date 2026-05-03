How to watch Rangers vs. Tigers on Peacock and NBCSN: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers

Sunday Night Baseball on Peacock and NBCSN is headlined by the Detroit Tigers hosting the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park to close out a three-game set.

Both teams split the first two game of the series after Texas has lost three of their last four series and Detroit has lost two series in a row.

Texas (16-17) sits in the middle of a tight AL West with little separation between division leaders Athletics and last-place Los Angeles Angels.

Meanwhile, Detroit (17-17) is one game back from the Cleveland Guardians in an even tighter AL Central with just four games separating the top from the bottom.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Braves vs. Phillies and a breakdown of the game. Also check out the schedule for the MLB on NBC and Peacock. There will be 27 prime-time MLB games featured across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN in 2026. NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock.

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How to watch Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers:

When: Sunday, May 5

Sunday, May 5 Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Time: 7 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

7 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. first pitch) TV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

Who are the announcers for Rangers-Tigers?

Jason Benetti is on the call alongside 1984 World Series Champion Pitcher Dan Petry and Former Major League Pitcher Mike Bacsik.

Ahmed Fareed will host the pregame show alongside Anthony Rizzo, who will also provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary from the batter’s perspective during the game.

Who are the probable pitchers for Rangers vs. Tigers?

Rangers: Jack Leiter (1-2, 5.17 ERA, 33 K)

(1-2, 5.17 ERA, 33 K) Tigers: Tyler Holton (0-1, 5.54 ERA, 9 K)

Texas Rangers Preview

Texas has not posted a winning season in the two seasons after winning the World Series in 2023. In manager Skip Schumaker’s first season, the Rangers are again posting a middling record through the first handful of weeks of 2026.

The lineup is struggling up and down with the fourth lowest total runs in the MLB while sitting in the bottom half in team AVG, OBP and SLG. Bright spots have been Josh Jung with four homeruns and 19 RBIs with a .931 OPS and free agent acquisition Brandon Nimmo with a team-leading 38 hits.

The strength of this Texas team is the pitching with a 3.48 combined ERA, the second-best in the AL, and 278 strikeouts, which is the sixth-best in the league. Jacob deGrom is mowing down hitters with 40 punchouts in 31.1 innings with just six walks and a 2.01 ERA. The Rangers bullpen has four pitchers with a 2.10 ERA or less and double-digit innings pitched.

Detroit Tigers Preview

Detroit has gotten off to a somewhat slow start looking to build off two consecutive ALDS appearances with manager A.J Hinch. The Tigers rank second in the American League in hits (274), third in batting average (.249), and sixth in ERA (3.99). Rookie shortstop Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with a .310 batting average with 39 hits, 11 doubles. and 23 runs scored.

Catcher Dillon Dingler is tied for lead in home runs with six and leads in RBIs with 23. Three other Tigers including Dingler have a 1.0 or higher WAR alongside McGonigle.

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock

Following its debut on March 29 with Guardians vs. Mariners, you can find the full Sunday Night Baseball schedule here. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule will begin May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced From an MLB Opening Day doubleheader on March 26 to the Wild Card round of the playoffs, NBC Sports’ 2026 schedule delivers wall-to-wall coverage.

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MLB on NBC 2026 schedule

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