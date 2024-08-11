 Skip navigation
Injured Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez expected back this season

  
Published August 10, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will be shut down from throwing for at least 10 days because of a mild strain in his right shoulder, but Orioles general manager Mike Elias expects him to return before the regular season ends.

The Orioles put the 24-year-old on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. The move came one day after he was scratched from a start at Toronto and returned to Baltimore for tests.

“We’re optimistic the strain is relatively mild,” Elias said before Saturday night’s game at Tampa Bay, “We’re also hopeful that we will be able get him back and running before the end of the regular season.”

Rodriguez (13-4, 3.86 ERA) is tied for the most wins in the majors this season.

“He’s starting to feel better, so it’s a good sign.” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Baltimore’s rotation is also without Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells for the season. The Orioles added starting pitching depth at the trade deadline by acquiring Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers.

Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Rodriguez went 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 23 starts as a rookie last season.

In other injury news, Elias said Jacob Webb (right elbow inflammation) has nothing structurally concerning, and he is hopeful it will be a short stint on the injured list for the reliever.

Infielder Jordan Westburg (broken right hand) and reliever Danny Coulombe (left elbow) are also expected back in September.

Closer Felix Bautista (Tommy John surgery) will throw off a mound next week. He won’t be back until next season.