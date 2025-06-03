Jerar Encarnación returns to Giants after March surgery on his broken left hand

SAN FRANCISCO — Bob Melvin has been waiting for the chance to write Jerar Encarnación’s name into San Francisco’s lineup.

The versatile Encarnación came off the 60-day injured list and made his season debut in a 1-0, 10-inning loss to the San Diego Padres in the opener of the four-game series at Oracle Park.

Encarnación went 0 for 3 after replacing Mike Yastrzemski in the sixth and lined out to end the game against flame-throwing Padres closer Robert Suarez in an at-bat that impressed his manager.

“First day back you’re pushed into some pretty tough opportunities,” Melvin said. “It looked like he was more comfortable as the game went along.”

Melvin hoped that he could start next — whether that’s at first base or in right field.

Encarnación underwent surgery in March on his broken left hand after he was injured trying to make a diving catch during spring training. He batted .302 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in Cactus League play after hitting .248 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 113 at-bats last year.

“We know he can give us some power and he’s got power to all fields,” Melvin said. “We saw it at the end of last year, we saw it in spring training. When we were about to leave spring training there were going to be a lot of at-bats for him.”

The Giants could use a big boost at the plate, and Encarnación hopes to deliver.

“I’m just going to do what I’m able to do to contribute to the team,” said Encarnación, a Dominican Republic native who made his major league debut with Miami in 2022 and joined the Giants as a free agent last May.

The Giants optioned outfielder Luis Matos to Triple-A Sacramento so he can further develop and play regularly.

San Francisco returned home having dropped five of nine games on its road trip to Washington, Detroit and Miami. The Giants have scored only 30 runs over their last 16 games — the club’s fewest in such a stretch since also being limited to 30 runs from June 23-July 8, 2014 — then were shut out for the seventh time this year and third in their last nine games.

“That’s the good thing about him is he can play multiple positions, he can pinch hit,” Melvin said. “It’s nice to have him back. Spring training we were talking about how impactful he was going to be. He was having a great spring and next thing you know he’s out for a while. He feels good at the plate, he hit some home runs the last couple days, he’s ready to go.”

Encarnación has been eager to rejoin the Giants, but embraced his faith and that it took the time it did for him to fully recover and come back. He missed the first 59 games, then made seven rehab appearances with Triple-A Sacramento, playing three games at first base, starting two as designated hitter and two more in right field.

“I’m so happy and content that I’m here,” he said, before adding with a smile a few minutes later that he’s “great, muy bueno.”

Pitcher Logan Webb is thrilled to have that spirt from Encarnación back in the clubhouse and on the diamond.

“My favorite thing about Jerar is the enthusiasm and smile, the energy he brings to the dugout every day,” Webb said. “I’m very excited to have him back and I think everyone in here is excited as well.”