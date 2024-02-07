 Skip navigation
José Altuve and Houston Astros agree to new contract adding $125 million for 2025-29

  
Published February 7, 2024 12:48 PM
Jose Altuve

Oct 22, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) makes a throw to first base against the Texas Rangers in the third inning during game six of the ALCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Williams/Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

José Altuve and the Houston Astros agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract that covers 2025-29.

Houston announced a new multiyear deal for Altuve without disclosing financial details.

Altuve has a $26 million salary for 2024 in the final season of a seven-year, $163.5 million deal. The eight-time All-Star second baseman would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

His new agreement includes a $15 million signing bonus, payable upon the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those details were not announced.

Altuve will have salaries of $30 million annually from 2025-27 and $10 million apiece in 2028 and ’29.

A three-time batting champion and the 2017 AL MVP, the 33-year-old Altuve hit .311 with 15 homers, 51 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 90 games last year. He broke his left thumb when hit by a pitch from Daniel Bard while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic and didn’t make his season debut until May 19.

Altuve helped the Astros win their first two World Series titles in 2017 and ’22. He was voted the AP Male Athlete of the Year in 2017.

Altuve became the first second baseman guaranteed to top $300 million in career earnings.