Top News

WNBA
Portland’s WNBA expansion franchise hires team president Inky Son as its first employee
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Two
PGA Tour establishes ‘Speed of Play Working Group’ to help implement pace-of-play changes
SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle Justin Cooper Cooper Webb start.JPG
Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Foxborough: Cooper Webb adds to his champ odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250401.jpg
Merino’s effort gives Arsenal lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogoal1v2_250401.jpg
Elanga’s breathtaking run gives Forest lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lance Lynn, World Series champion and 2-time All-Star pitcher, says he’s retiring

  
Published April 1, 2025 03:50 PM

World Series champion and two-time All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn is retiring from Major League Baseball.

Lynn announced his decision on the “Dymin in the Rough” podcast.

He was 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 23 starts last season with St. Louis. The right-hander was 143-99 in his career with the Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, Texas, Minnesota, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Lynn was an All-Star with the Cardinals in 2012, when he finished the season 18-7, and in 2021 with the White Sox.

St. Louis selected the former Mississippi star No. 39 overall in 2008. Lynn, who is from Indianapolis, helped the Cardinals win the World Series as a rookie in 2011 when he was 2-0 in 10 postseason appearances.