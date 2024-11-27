Manny Acta returns to bench coach role with Mariners under manager Dan Wilson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

rays tropicana field christopher morel
County asks Tampa Bay Rays to commit to plans for $1.3 billion ballpark by Sunday
NCAA Football: Indiana at Ohio State
SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Festival-San Diego State at Creighton
Oregon scores last 11 points to defeat No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 in Players Era Festival

Top Clips

jordan_love.jpg
Analyzing Love’s dip in production, Packers WRs
nbc_edge_rfs_chargers_241126.jpg
Dobbins injury presents challenge for Chargers RBs
nbc_edge_rfs_bears_241126.jpg
Bears WRs seeing increased volume under OC Brown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

rays tropicana field christopher morel
County asks Tampa Bay Rays to commit to plans for $1.3 billion ballpark by Sunday
NCAA Football: Indiana at Ohio State
SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Festival-San Diego State at Creighton
Oregon scores last 11 points to defeat No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 in Players Era Festival

Top Clips

jordan_love.jpg
Analyzing Love’s dip in production, Packers WRs
nbc_edge_rfs_chargers_241126.jpg
Dobbins injury presents challenge for Chargers RBs
nbc_edge_rfs_bears_241126.jpg
Bears WRs seeing increased volume under OC Brown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Manny Acta returns to bench coach role with Mariners under manager Dan Wilson

  
Published November 26, 2024 09:44 PM
manny acta seattle mariners

Jul 30, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Mariners third base coach Manny Acta (14) talks to outfielder Mitch Haniger (17) during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Canha/Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE — Manny Acta returned to the Seattle Mariners bench coach job on Tuesday under manager Dan Wilson, a role Acta held from 2018-19 under manager Scott Servais.

Acta was Seattle’s third base coach from 2016-17 and 2020 through this season. He managed Cleveland from 2010-12 and Washington from 2007-09.

Wilson replaced Servais on Aug. 23 and has a revamped coaching staff for 2025.

Edgar Martinez becomes senior director of hitting strategy after replacing Jarret DeHart as hitting coach following Servais’ firing.

Kevin Seitzer was hired as hitting coach after serving in that role for Atlanta from 2015-24. Bobby Magallanes was hired as assistant hitting coach, a role he held with Braves under Seitzer for the previous four seasons.

Kristopher Negrón becomes third base coach after three seasons as first base coach. Eric Young Jr. was promoted from baserunning coordinator to first base coach, a role he held for Washington from 2022-23.

Louis Boyd was promoted to major league field coordinator after two seasons as minor league field coordinator.

Returning staff include Pete Woodworth (pitching coach), Tony Arnerich (bullpen coach and catching instructor), Trent Blank (major league coach and director of pitching strategy), Danny Farquhar (assistant pitching coach and pitching strategist) and Perry Hill (infield coach).