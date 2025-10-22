 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
PGA Tour cancels The Sentry in 2026 after Kapalua previously ruled out as host
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
Texas A&M
No. 3 Texas A&M relying on unsung heroes in undefeated season with game vs. No. 20 LSU on tap
Daiki Hashimoto
Daiki Hashimoto wins third consecutive world all-around gymnastics title

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_blinddates_251022.jpg
Addison, Smith among quiet fantasy WR1 options
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251022.jpg
Hockenson a solid TE play despite QB questions
brad_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Marchand’s ‘emotional’ return to Boston

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
PGA Tour cancels The Sentry in 2026 after Kapalua previously ruled out as host
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
Texas A&M
No. 3 Texas A&M relying on unsung heroes in undefeated season with game vs. No. 20 LSU on tap
Daiki Hashimoto
Daiki Hashimoto wins third consecutive world all-around gymnastics title

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_blinddates_251022.jpg
Addison, Smith among quiet fantasy WR1 options
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251022.jpg
Hockenson a solid TE play despite QB questions
brad_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Marchand’s ‘emotional’ return to Boston

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Maple Leafs, Raptors adjust game times to avoid conflict with Blue Jays in World Series

  
Published October 22, 2025 01:10 PM
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
October 21, 2025 01:30 PM
George Springer's home run to give the Blue Jays a Game 7 ALCS victory over the Mariners was the latest clutch moment in a career full of them.

TORONTO — Toronto’s Maple Leafs and Raptors are changing the times of their games to avoid overlap with the Blue Jays’ World Series games.

“Toronto sports fans are undeniably some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to have the city’s teams come together and give these fans an opportunity to experience a significant moment in our city’s and nation’s history,” said Keith Pelley, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Maple Leafs and Raptors.

Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday. Each game in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT.

The Raptors’ home opener against Milwaukee on Friday was moved from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the Maple Leafs’ game against Buffalo on Saturday was moved from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Leafs also have adjusted the start time of Tuesday’s game against Calgary to 6 p.m. Likewise, the Raptors will host Houston at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Games 3-5 of the World Series are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Each of these game time changes are quite complicated and represent the co-operation of many stakeholders, including the respective leagues, coaches and players of the Leafs, Raptors and opposing teams and broadcasters,” Pelley said. “We are grateful to them all for their assistance as we work to make this a very special moment for Toronto fans as we come together to support the Blue Jays.”

The Maple Leafs and Raptors will also show the World Series games on the Scotiabank Arena videoboard following their games.