Mariners exercise 2026 option on closer Andrés Muñoz

  
Published November 5, 2025 03:40 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners exercised their $6 million club option for 2026 on closer Andrés Muñoz, general manager Justin Hollander announced Tuesday.

Muñoz, 26, went 3-3 with a 1.73 ERA and a career-high 38 saves, third-most in the major leagues. He did not allow any runs in seven postseason innings while getting two saves.

Muñoz signed a $7.5 million. four-year deal ahead of the 2022 season that included three club options. The 2027 price is $8 million and the 2028 price is $10 million.