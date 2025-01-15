 Skip navigation
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash

  
Published January 14, 2025 07:48 PM
Jul 7, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Miles Mastrobuoni (20) is safe at home plate against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

David Banks/David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for cash.

Mastrobuoni, 29, hit .194 with four RBIs in 50 games for Chicago last year. He can play second base, third, shortstop and the corner outfield spots.

Mastrobuoni was designated for assignment when Chicago acquired reliever Matt Festa on Thursday.

Seattle designated catcher Nick Raposo for assignment to make room for Mastrobuoni on its 40-man roster. Raposo, 26, was claimed off waivers by the Mariners from Toronto on Dec. 19.

Mastrobuoni made his big league debut with Tampa Bay in 2022. He is a .219 hitter with one homer, nine RBIs and 16 steals in 118 major league games.