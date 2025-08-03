 Skip navigation
Masyn Winn gets a big hit as the Cardinals rally past the Padres 8-5

  
Published August 3, 2025 10:49 AM
SAN DIEGO (AP) Masyn Winn hit a tiebreaking two-run double, and the St. Louis Cardinals stopped San Diego’s six-game win streak with an 8-5 victory over the Padres on Saturday night.

St. Louis had lost four in a row. The Cardinals trailed 4-0 before scoring eight unanswered runs.

Pedro Pagés hit a three-run homer for St. Louis, and Iván Herrera had three hits. Michael McGreevy (3-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Jackson Merrill hit a solo drive for San Diego, and Freddy Fermin drove in two runs. Ramón Laureano had a run-scoring triple.

Merrill’s eighth homer made it 4-0 in the third. But the Cardinals rallied in the fourth. Nolan Gorman singled home Willson Contreras, and Pagés connected against Randy Vásquez for his seventh homer.

Jeremiah Estrada replaced Vásquez (3-5) after Iván Herrera hit a leadoff single in the fifth. With two down and runners on first and second, Winn made it 6-4 with a double to left.

Alec Burleson added an RBI single in the ninth against Yuki Matsui, and Contreras followed with a sacrifice fly.

JoJo Romero got four outs for his first save of the season. Fermin hit an RBI single in the ninth, but Fernando Tatis Jr. flied to right for the final out of the game.

San Diego’s Luis Arraez doubled in the first to extend the majors’ longest active hitting streak to 15 games.

Pagés’ tying drive traveled 422 feet.

Merrill’s homer was San Diego’s 93rd - second fewest in the NL.

Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante (6-7, 4.62 ERA) starts on Sunday opposite Padres right-hander Dylan Cease (3-10, 4.79 ERA).