Matt Carpenter returns to St. Louis Cardinals, signing after release by Atlanta Braves

  
Published January 19, 2024 03:01 PM
Matt Carpenter

Aug 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter (13) gestures at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — Matt Carpenter is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing to a one-year contract with his team from 2011-21.

Carpenter agreed to a deal for the $740,000 major league minimum, which will be offset against his guaranteed $5.5 million salary as part of a two-year, $12 million contract he signed with San Diego in December 2022.

“When you think of players that helped shape our success in the 2000s, Matt Carpenter’s name is one that is synonymous with winning,” Cardinals president of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. “Matt showed from the very beginning of his career how hard work and determination can lead to success, and we are excited to have his leadership and experience back in a Cardinals uniform.”

A first baseman and occassional outfielder, Carpenter was traded to Atlanta last month along with $1.5 million, then released by the Braves three days later. In effect, Carpenter costs the Braves $3.26 million, the Padres $1.5 million and the Cardinals $740,000.

Carpenter was an All-Star in 2013, ’14 and ’16. He has .260 career average with 175 homers and 644 RBIs for the Cardinals, Yankees and Padres. He hit .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs but had just 50 at-bats from July 1 on. Carpenter didn’t play after Sept. 10 because of right elbow inflammation.