Mets OF Brandon Nimmo sits out against Nationals after fainting in hotel room and cutting forehead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bowman and Quenneville
NHL reinstates Bowman, Quenneville after being banned for their role in Blackhawks assault scandal
wyattlangford.png
Wyatt Langford hits for cycle to help Rangers snap 6-game skid with 11-2 win over Orioles
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sshxwnv2h2bpijuym8is
UA Future 50: Rankings impact
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_villopotomammoth_240701.jpg
Villapoto rides in Mammoth Motocross
53816772831_da2fc765b1_o.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 1
oly24_par_alitruwitprofile_240701.jpg
Inside Truwit’s journey to the 2024 Paralympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bowman and Quenneville
NHL reinstates Bowman, Quenneville after being banned for their role in Blackhawks assault scandal
wyattlangford.png
Wyatt Langford hits for cycle to help Rangers snap 6-game skid with 11-2 win over Orioles
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sshxwnv2h2bpijuym8is
UA Future 50: Rankings impact
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_villopotomammoth_240701.jpg
Villapoto rides in Mammoth Motocross
53816772831_da2fc765b1_o.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 1
oly24_par_alitruwitprofile_240701.jpg
Inside Truwit’s journey to the 2024 Paralympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo sits out against Nationals after fainting in hotel room and cutting forehead

  
Published July 1, 2024 11:41 PM
Nimmo_USA.jpg

Nimmo_USA.jpg

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo will miss Monday night’s game against the Washington Nationals after fainting in his hotel room overnight and hitting his head when he fell.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Nimmo cut his forehead, but did not have a concussion.

“He went through all the tests this morning,” Mendoza said. “Wanted to make sure we weren’t missing anything. Luckily everything came back negative, so I think we got lucky there.”

Nimmo said he woke up not feeling well around 5:15 a.m. He went to the bathroom, cramped up and fainted. When he came to and got up from the floor, he was bleeding from the head and wasn’t sure why. He called the Mets’ trainers, who went to his room to assist him.

Nimmo went to the hospital Monday for tests, including a CT scan, but arrived at the ballpark before gametime and spoke to reporters with a bandage on his forehead. He said as a precaution, he wouldn’t be available to play Monday night - but he hoped to be back in the lineup very soon.

“He’s got a pretty big cut,” Mendoza said.

Nimmo has been with the Mets for nine seasons. The 31-year-old outfielder is hitting .247 with 13 homers, a team-high 50 RBIs and an .815 OPS in 77 games this season, making him a strong candidate to earn his first All-Star selection this month.

Nimmo hit his 100th career home run and an RBI double Sunday, when the Mets lost 10-5 to Houston in 11 innings.

Jeff McNeil started in left field as New York opened a four-game series against the Nationals.