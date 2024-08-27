Mets vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 27

It’s Tuesday, August 27, and the New York Mets continue their tour of the National League West (67-61) as they take the field in Phoenix and begin a series against the white-hot Arizona Diamondbacks (75-56).

Arizona has won 6 straight following a weekend dismantling of the Boston Red Sox. They now trail the LA Dodgers by just 3 games in the NL West.

The Mets coughed up a lead in their last outing on Sunday and lost to the San Diego Padres. They lost 2 of 3 to San Diego and as a result, they sit 3 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the chase for the final NL Wild Card spot.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

● Time: 9:40PM EST

● Site: Chase Field

● City: Phoenix, AZ

● TV/Streaming: ARID, SNY, MLBN

Game odds for Mets vs. Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Diamondbacks -115, Mets -105

● Spread : Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190), Mets -1.5 (+155)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Diamondbacks

● The Diamondbacks have won 6 straight and are 7-3 in their last 10. Arizona is 37-26 at home this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +92.

● The Mets are running out of time in the race for a playoff berth. New York is 6-4 in their last 10. The Mets are 33-30 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +30.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Diamondbacks

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 27): Sean Manaea vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

○ Diamondbacks: Rodriguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA) has allowed 7 earned runs and 16 hits while striking out 11 over 16 innings

○ Mets: Manaea (9-5, 3.48 ERA) has allowed 53 earned runs and 108 hits while striking out 138 over 137 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Diamondbacks on August 27, 2024

● Randal Grichuk is 6-16 in his career with 2 HRs against Sean Manaea

● During their 6-game winning streak Arizona is 6-0 on the Run Line and 4-2 to the OVER.

● Who’s Hot? Eugenio Suarez had a monster of a weekend against Boston’s hurlers. The 3rd baseman went 8-13 (.615) and drove in 10 in the 3-game series

● Who’s Not! Francisco Alvarez has 1 hit since August 16th. He is 1-23 (.043) in his last 9 games.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Mets vs. Diamondbacks game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s New York vs. Arizona game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Diamondbacks on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

