Nathan Eovaldi’s shutout streak for Rangers over at 29 2/3 innings, longest in MLB this season

  
Published May 17, 2023 08:09 PM
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 03: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Sacramento Kings during the first half at American Airlines Center on March 3, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Nathan Eovaldi’s shutout streak for the Texas Rangers ended at 29 2/3 innings when he gave up a two-run homer against the Atlanta Braves.

Eovaldi pitched a 1-2-3 first inning to extend his career-best streak, the longest in the majors this season. Austin Riley led off the Braves second with a single before Eddie Rosario went deep.

It marked the first runs allowed by Eovaldi since April 24, when he gave up three in the third inning at Cincinnati before three scoreless innings to end that start. He followed with a three-hit shutout against the New York Yankees, threw eight scoreless innings against the Angels and then came within one out of another complete game last Thursday when Texas won 4-0 at Oakland.

Eovaldi, a Texas native, signed with the Rangers in free agency this winter. He got a $34 million, two-year contract that includes performance bonuses and a conditional player option for 2025 that could make the deal worth $63 million over three seasons.

Texas is the sixth team the 33-year-old Eovaldi has pitched for in his 12 big league seasons.