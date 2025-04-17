Nationals’ Jorge Lopez suspended 3 games for throwing at Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen’s head

Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez has been suspended three games and fined for throwing at Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen, Major League Baseball announced.

Lopez was ejected from the game against the Pirates after a high pitch near McCutchen’s head led to the benches briefly clearing in the seventh inning.

Lopez hit the previous batter, Bryan Reynolds, with a pitch before facing McCutchen, who had to fall to the ground to avoid getting hit by a 92 mph ball near his head.

The right-hander has filed an appeal of the suspension, which will not take effect until that process is done.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez received a fine and one-game suspension because of the incident.

As the umpires gathered to discuss what happened during the game, McCutchen and Lopez started arguing, which caused both benches to empty. Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham also was seen yelling while being held back by teammate Oneil Cruz.