Nationals vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 13

It’s Tuesday, August 13, and the Baltimore Orioles (70-49) host the Washington Nationals (54-65) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

It’s the 1st of a 2-game series between these geographic neighbors. The Orioles sit atop the American League East by a ½ game over the Yankees while the Nationals reside in 4th in the National League East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals vs. Orioles live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

● Time: 6:35PM EST

● Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

● City: Baltimore, MD

● TV/Streaming: MASN2, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Nationals vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Moneyline : Nationals +145, Orioles -175

● Spread : Nationals +1.5 (-140), Orioles -1.5 (+115)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Nationals vs. Orioles

● After a day off on Monday, the Nationals return to action having gone 5-5 in their last 10. They are 26-33 away from home. Their overall run differential this season is -60.

● The Orioles were also off yesterday. They are just 5-5 in their last 10 as well. Their record at Camden Yards is 34-25. Their overall run differential this season is +93

Probable starting pitchers for Washington vs. Baltimore

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 13): Jake Irvin vs. Trevor Rogers

○ Nationals: Irvin (8-10, 3.76 ERA) has allowed 58 earned runs and 123 hits while striking out 119 over 139 innings

○ Orioles: Rogers (2-10, 4.71 ERA) has allowed 60 earned runs and 128 hits while striking out 90 over 114.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals vs. Orioles on August 13, 2024

● Should not surprise anyone that Baltimore is 5-5 on the Run Line in their last 10 games

● The O’s are 7-3 to the OVER in their last 10.

● Who’s Hot? Gunnar Henderson has 6 hits in his last 9 ABs. He is batting .341 in August

● Who’s Not! Trevor Rogers is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 2 starts with the Orioles. He has given up 13 hits and 7 earned runs in 9.1 innings since arriving in town

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Nationals vs. Orioles game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nationals vs. Orioles game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the Total OVER 9 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



