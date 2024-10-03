New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction: Odds, expert picks, stats, and betting trends for Game 3

It was the Milwaukee Brewers who rallied in Game 2 to knock off the Mets and extend their Wild Card series to a Game 3 on Thursday Night. The Mets led 3-2 heading to the bottom of the 8th inning when Jackson Chourio hit his 2nd home run of the night to tie the game before pinch hitter Garrett Mitchell smacked a 2-run bomb to give the Brewers the lead and ultimately the win to force the decisive Game 3 tonight.

Jose Quintana gets the ball for the Mets to start Game 3 while Tobias Myers will be on the mound to start for Milwaukee.

Lets dive into the matchup.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Brewers – Game 3

● Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024

● Time: 7:08 PM ET

● Site: American Family Field

● City: Milwaukee, WI

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game 3 odds for Mets vs. Brewers

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Moneyline : New York Mets (+105), Milwaukee Brewers (-125)

● Spread : Mets +1.5 (-210), Brewers -1.5 (+170)

● Total : 7.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Milwaukee - Game 3

● Thursday’s pitching matchup (October 3): Jose Quintana vs. Tobias Myers

○ Mets: Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) has allowed 71 earned runs and 150 hits while striking out 135 over 170.1 innings

○ Brewers: Myers (9-6, 3.00 ERA) has allowed 46 earned runs and 126 hits while striking out 127 over 138 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Brewers

This will be Quintana’s 6 th career appearance in the postseason and 5 th start. His record is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 18.2 innings.

career appearance in the postseason and 5 start. His record is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 18.2 innings. Myers is a rookie and this will be his first postseason appearance.

Jackson Chourio is hitting .500 (4-8) in this series with 2 HRs and 3 RBIs

Francisco Lindor is without a hit in this series. He is 0-6 but has scored 1 run and driven in 1 run

The Mets’ last 3 games have gone OVER the Total

Playoff History for New York and Milwaukee

● Mets: Own a playoff record of 53-41 all-time. They have reached the World Series 5 times in their franchise history winning in 1969 and 1986.

● Brewers: Own a playoff record of 22-31 as the result of 10 trips to the playoffs including 7 of the last 8 seasons. They did reach the World Series in 1982 as a member of the American League but lost to the Cardinals in 7 games.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Game 3 - Mets vs. Brewers

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s New York vs. Milwaukee game:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on Mets on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

