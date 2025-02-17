 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Alabama
Auburn stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for sixth straight week, Florida up to No. 2; Louisville returns
Brianna Turner
Indiana Fever continue signing spree by adding shot-blocking forward Brianna Turner
Mike Trout
Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy

Top Clips

nbc_golftoday_roundtable_250217.jpg
Analyzing state of PGA Tour amid looming PIF deal
nbc_golftoday_jakeelliott_250217.jpg
PHI’s Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
nbc_golftoday_tigerwoods_250217.jpg
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Alabama
Auburn stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for sixth straight week, Florida up to No. 2; Louisville returns
Brianna Turner
Indiana Fever continue signing spree by adding shot-blocking forward Brianna Turner
Mike Trout
Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy

Top Clips

nbc_golftoday_roundtable_250217.jpg
Analyzing state of PGA Tour amid looming PIF deal
nbc_golftoday_jakeelliott_250217.jpg
PHI’s Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
nbc_golftoday_tigerwoods_250217.jpg
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres finalize a 4-year, $55 million contract

  
Published February 17, 2025 12:27 PM
Verducci's potential changes to HOF voting process
January 22, 2025 03:10 PM
Tom Verducci's not surprised at the three players that comprise the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, highlighting the percentage jump for Billy Wagner, sharing why Ichiro as non-unanimous isn't a big deal, and more.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Right-hander Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres finalized a four-year, $55 million contract, a backloaded deal that allows him to opt out after the 2026 and ’27 seasons.

Pivetta gets a $3 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $19 million in 2026, $14 million in 2027 and $18 million in 2028.

He will have received $23 million if he ends the deal after two seasons and $37 million if he cuts it short after three.

A native of Victoria, Canada, who just turned 32, Pivetta was 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance last year for Boston. He turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox.

Pivetta is 56-71 with a 4.76 ERA in eight major league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-20) and Red Sox, who acquired him in an August 2020 trade. His four-seam fastball averaged 93.9 mph and he threw it 48.6% of the time, mixing it with sweepers (25.7%), curveballs (16.3%), cutters (5.9%) and sliders (3.4%).

With the brothers and wife of late owner Peter Seidler fighting for control of the team, the Padres have had a rather quiet offseason, adding outfielders Jason Heyward and Connor Joe. San Diego was a finalist for Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki, who signed with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Because Pivetta turned down a qualifying offer, Boston will receive an extra pick before the third round of the amateur draft in July and the Padres will lose their second-highest selection, currently No. 64, along with $500,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation for 2026.