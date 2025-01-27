Orioles hire former All-Star outfielder Adam Jones as special advisor to GM and community ambassador

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Orioles hire former All-Star outfielder Adam Jones as special advisor to GM and community ambassador

  
Published January 27, 2025 04:00 PM
Adam Jones

Oct 7, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game against the Texas Rangers during game one of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Stringer/Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE — Retired five-time All-Star outfielder Adam Jones is returning to the Baltimore Orioles as a special advisor to general manager Mike Elias as well as a community ambassador.

The Orioles announced the move. Jones will advise Elias on various matters while serving as a resource for the rest of the baseball operations department and for players.

“I am grateful for the Orioles relationships I have formed since my retirement, which have led us to this exciting partnership. Having the opportunity to be around the game that I love, while also learning the operations side of baseball from one of the best general managers is truly an honor,” Jones said in a statement released by the team.

“I am happy to be a resource for the Orioles organization and will offer everything I’ve learned from past experience to help the team succeed. Baltimore has always meant so much to me, and this unique role will allow me to continue giving back to the community I love. This is a special opportunity and I’m eager to embrace it fully.”

Jones will begin this new role by working as a guest coach at the Orioles’ spring training camp in Sarasota, Florida.

Jones played for the Orioles from 2008-18 and won four Gold Gloves during that stretch. He made the AL All-Star team in 2009 and every year from 2012-15.

He also played with the Seattle Mariners (2006-07) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2019) before officially retiring as an Oriole on Sept. 15, 2023.

Jones ranks fourth in Orioles history in at bats and total bases and fifth in runs, homers, RBIs and extra-base hits.

He was a three-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award given annually to the MLB player who best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and contribution to a team. During his playing career, Jones was involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, the Orioles RBI program and the Maryland YMCA.