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Orioles place Chris Bassitt on IL with back pain and recall Trey Gibson to start vs. Mariners

  
Published June 8, 2026 03:43 PM
Crochet 'a risk' for fantasy managers while out
June 8, 2026 01:40 PM
Eric Samulski reacts to Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet's move to the 60-day IL due to shoulder and lat injuries and discusses why keeping him rostered could be risky for fantasy managers.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Chris Bassitt on the 15-day injured list with low back discomfort and recalled Trey Gibson from Triple-A Norfolk to take Bassitt’s place in the rotation against the Seattle Mariners.

Bassitt, who is 4-4 with a 5.27 ERA in his first season with Baltimore, gave up three runs in three innings in his last start at Boston. Orioles manager Craig Albernaz told reporters afterward that Bassitt had lower back tightness.

The 37-year-old signed a one-year, $18.5 million deal with Baltimore in February and shares the team lead in victories.

Gibson is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA in three appearances with the Orioles. The rookie right-hander gave up a run in 5 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay on May 27 in his most recent major league outing to earn his first career win and will face Seattle for the first time.

Baltimore also announced the Chicago Cubs had claimed right-hander Eduarniel Núñez. The Orioles had purchased his contract from the Athletics on May 15 and designated him for assignment.