Orioles recall top-ranked prospect Holliday for his 2nd shot at the major leagues

  
Published July 31, 2024 11:22 AM
Baltimore Orioles v. Boston Red Sox

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 10: Jackson Holliday #7 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles recalled top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, giving the infielder his second shot at the major leagues.

Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, made his big league debut earlier this season, but went 2 for 34 at the plate with 18 strikeouts and was sent back down. The Orioles need infield help now after an injury to Jorge Mateo and a trade that sent Connor Norby to the Miami Marlins.

The 20-year-old Holliday, the son of former outfielder Matt Holliday, is No. 1 in MLB Pipeline’s prospect ranking.

The Orioles optioned catcher Blake Hunt and utilityman Terrin Vavra to Norfolk.