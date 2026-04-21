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Orioles reinstate Adley Rutschman, who was on the injured list with left ankle inflammation

  
Published April 21, 2026 02:19 PM
Trout, Witt Jr. face off on Sunday Night Baseball
April 21, 2026 09:02 AM
It's a clash of veteran starpower and emerging studs as Mike Trout leads the Angels into Kansas City for a meeting with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals on Sunday Night Baseball. Watch on Peacock at 7 p.m. ET.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated catcher Adley Rutschman from the injured list before their night’s game at Kansas City.

Rutschman hasn’t played since April 10 because of left ankle inflammation. He hit .294 with six doubles in his first 10 games of the season.

The Orioles designated catcher Sam Huff for assignment.

Rutschman, a two-time All-Star, is coming off his worst season at the plate. He hit .220 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs last year and played only 90 games.