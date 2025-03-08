 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
Stars sign Wyatt Johnston to five-year contract extension
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Mariners’ George Kirby likely to open season on IL due to throwing shoulder inflammation
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is concerned about right elbow soreness

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250308.jpg
Pedro’s penalty gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_livvsoureax_250308.jpg
Liverpool survive scare against Southampton
nbc_pl_goalliv3sou1_250308.jpg
Salah buries penalty to make it 3-1 for Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
Stars sign Wyatt Johnston to five-year contract extension
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Mariners’ George Kirby likely to open season on IL due to throwing shoulder inflammation
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is concerned about right elbow soreness

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250308.jpg
Pedro’s penalty gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_livvsoureax_250308.jpg
Liverpool survive scare against Southampton
nbc_pl_goalliv3sou1_250308.jpg
Salah buries penalty to make it 3-1 for Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Orioles pitchers Grayson Rodriguez, Andrew Kittredge are hurt, will miss season’s start

  
Published March 8, 2025 12:57 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. — Starter Grayson Rodriguez and reliever Andrew Kittredge will miss the Baltimore Orioles’ opener because of injuries.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Friday that Rodriguez has pitching elbow discomfort. Hyde said Kittredge needs arthroscopic knee surgery and will be sidelined for multiple months.

Rodriguez, a 25-year-old right-hander, went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts last season. He struck out 130 and walked 36 in 116 2/3 innings.

Kittredge, who turns 35 on March 17, was 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and one save in 74 relief appearances for St. Louis last year.

Baltimore opens at Toronto on March 27.