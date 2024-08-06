Orioles vs. Blue Jays Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6

It’s Tuesday, August 6, and the Baltimore Orioles (67-46) and the Toronto Blue Jays (51-61) open a series at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

The O’s have won 2 straight to maintain their position atop the American League East alongside the New York Yankees. The Jays have lost their last 2 and occupy the cellar in the American League East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles vs. Blue Jays live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

● Time: 7:07 PM EST

● Site: Rogers Centre

● City: Toronto, Ontario

● TV/Streaming: MASN2, Sportsnet

Game odds for Orioles vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Moneyline : Orioles -155, Blue Jays +130

● Spread : Orioles -1.5 (+110), Blue Jays +1.5 (-135)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Baltimore vs. Toronto

● Gunnar Henderson is off to a hot start in August with six hits in his last two games and eight in Baltimore’s four games this month. Baltimore is 6-4 in their last ten games. They are 33-21 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +89.

● The Blue Jays have lost their last two and while they are a respectable 5-5 in August, they reside in the basement in the AL East. They are 26-28 at Rogers Centre this season. Their overall run differential is -88.

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles vs. Blue Jays

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 6): Grayson Rodriguez vs. Chris Bassitt

○ Orioles: Rodriguez (13-4, 3.86 ERA) has allowed 50 earned runs and 109 hits while striking out 130 over 116.2 innings

○ Blue Jays: Bassitt (8-10, 4.02 ERA) has allowed 55 earned runs and 130 hits while striking out 115 over 123 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles vs. Blue Jays on August 6, 2024

● Gunnar Henderson is hitting .571 with 2 HRs and 5 RBIs in 7 ABs against Bassitt.

● Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. is hitting .357 with 1 HR in 14 ABs against Rodriguez

● The Orioles have covered the Run Line in 11 of their last 12 road games against the Blue Jays

● In his last 5 starts, Blue Jays’ pitcher Chris Bassitt has an ERA of 7.14

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Orioles vs. Blue Jays game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Orioles vs. Blue Jays game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the Orioles on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is also recommending a play on the Total OVER 8.5 Runs

