Orioles vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 28

It’s Wednesday, August 28, and the Baltimore Orioles (77-56) are in SoCal as their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-54) continues at Chavez Ravine.

The Orioles took the opener by the score of 3-2 thanks in large part to a 2-run blast from Ramon Urias in the top of the 5th inning. Cole Irvin and 4 O’s relievers limited the Dodgers to 7 hits. Shohei Ohtani did collect 2 of those 7 Dodgers’ hits.

With the win Baltimore pulled to within a game of the 1st place New York Yankees in the American League East. The Dodgers’ lead in the National League West remains at 3 games over the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles vs. Dodgers live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

● Time: 10:10PM EST

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: MASN2, SNLA, MLBN

Game odds for Orioles vs. Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Dodgers -112, Orioles -108

● Spread : Dodgers +1.5 (-185), Orioles -1.5 (+154)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Orioles vs. Dodgers

● The Dodgers are 7-3 in their last 10. Los Angeles owns a record at Dodger Stadium of 43-24. Their overall run differential for the season is +115.

● The Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10. Baltimore is 38-26 away from Camden Yards this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +87.

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles vs. Dodgers

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 28): Corbin Burnes vs. Walker Buehler

○ Dodgers: Buehler (1-4, 6.09 ERA) has allowed 30 earned runs and 57 hits while striking out 35 over 44.1 innings

○ Orioles: Burnes (12-6, 3.28 ERA) has allowed 58 earned runs and 140 hits while striking out 146 over 159.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles vs. Dodgers on August 28, 2024

● Freddie Freeman is 3-9 with a couple RBIs in his career against Corbin Burnes

● This is the 1st time since August 10th that the Dodgers are not favored on the Run Line

● Who’s Hot? Shohei Ohtani has hit safely in 8 of his last 9 games with 12 hits in 36 ABs (.333). In those 9 games, Ohtani has 4 HRs and 5 stolen bases.

● Who’s Not! Corbin Burnes is 1-2 with an 8.71 ERA in 4 starts in August. He has allowed 13 earned runs in his last 9.2 innings on the mound

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Orioles vs. Dodgers game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Orioles vs. Dodgers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning heavily towards a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

