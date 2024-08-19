Orioles vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 19

It’s Monday, August 19, and the Mets (64-60) open a series against the Baltimore Orioles (73-52) at Citi Field in Flushing, NY.

The Mets lost Sunday but won 2 of 3 games this weekend against the Miami Marlins. The Orioles defeated the Red Sox yesterday and earned a split of their 4-game series against their American League East rival.

New York is now 2 back of Atlanta for the final Wild Card spot in the National League while the Orioles have climbed back into a tie for 1st in the American League East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles vs. Mets live today

● Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Citi Field

● City: Flushing, NY

● TV/Streaming: MASN, SNY, MLBN

Game odds for Orioles vs. Mets

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Money Line : Mets -135, Orioles +110

● Spread : Mets -1.5 (+155), Orioles +1.5 (-190)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Orioles vs. Mets

● New York’s loss Sunday dropped their record over the past 10 games to 4-6. New York is now 33-32 at Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +29.

● The Orioles split a 4-game series against the Red Sox. They are 5-5 in their last 10. Baltimore is 36-24 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +90.

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles vs. Mets

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 19): Trevor Rogers vs. David Peterson

○ Mets: Peterson (5-3, 4.43 ERA) has allowed 24 earned runs and 65 hits while striking out 56 over 71 innings

○ Orioles: Rogers (2-11, 4.89 ERA) has allowed 65 earned runs and 135 hits while striking out 92 over 119.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles vs. Mets on August 19, 2024

● Jeff McNeil is 4-12 (.333) in his career against Trevor Rogers

● The Orioles are 4-6 to the OVER in their last 10 games

● Who’s Hot? David Peterson has won 2 straight allowing 1 earned run over 11.1 innings

● Who’s Not! Trevor Rogers is 0-2 with a 7.53 ERA in 3 starts with Baltimore. He has allowed 12 earned runs in 14.1 innings

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Orioles vs. Mets game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Orioles vs. Mets game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

